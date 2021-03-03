FORECAST: Warm, sunny Wednesday; dry weather remains through weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- OHIO RIVER: Now at Flood Stage with increasing flooding into the weekend
- Mainly dry until next week
- TORNADO DRILL: Postponed for today, new time TBD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy southerly and southwesterly winds will work with abundant sunshine to push highs into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.
Tonight looks mostly clear with low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. A weak cold front moves by early tomorrow morning, pulling cooler air into the region. Expect highs in the 50s Thursday afternoon beneath mostly sunny skies.
We’ll see mostly clear skies Thursday night as temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s.
RIVER LEVELS
- Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now: 24.27′ | Forecast Crest: 29.0′ Sat PM
- Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 55.1′ | Forecast Crest: 60.4′ Sat PM
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.