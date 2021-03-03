Gov. Beshear reports 1,175 new COVID-19 cases; 4.60% positivity rate

“These numbers continue a good trend that we see on declining case numbers. Even better, our positivity rate is now 4.60% as it continues to decline,” said Gov. Beshear. “But let’s remember as we work toward defeating this virus, we can’t quit. Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced he now believes there will be sufficient supply for every adult in America to get vaccinated by the end of May. That’s really good news and moves up the timeline.”