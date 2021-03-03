Henry scores 12 straight as Michigan St. beats Indiana 64-58

(WAVE) - Aaron Henry scored 12 straight Michigan State points to help the Spartans pull away in the final minutes for a 64-58 win over Indiana on Tuesday night in East Lansing, Michigan.
“Aaron Henry made some really crucial plays late,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “We didn’t have a great match up, he’s a great driver and to his credit he made some big baskets there late. We didn’t. We didn’t convert in the last three minutes from an offensive standpoint, especially in the last two and a half minutes of the game.”
IU led 49-48 when Trey Galloway drove in for two with 4:47 remaining.
Henry answered by scoring the next 12 Spartans points. He finished with 22 in the game and added eight rebounds and five assists.
Indiana shot just 2-20 from three and just 33% from the field in the game. Trayce Jackson-Davis was held to a season low nine points and went just 1-5 from the field. Rob Phinisee was the only IU player in double figures with 16 points.
The Hoosiers fall to 12-13, 7-11 in the Big Ten. Michigan State improved to 14-10, 8-10.
Indiana closes out the regular season on Saturday at 2 p.m. at #23 Purdue (17-8, 12-6). The Boilermakers have won eight in a row over the Hoosiers.
