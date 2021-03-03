LMPD chief explains miscommunication behind homeless encampment’s removal

However, the verbal mix up identified the issue at hand. During the committee’s discussion, it was revealed documentation was never produced that allows a display of a 21-day notice at the encampment site, nor were outreach programs notified. A Louisville Metro ordinance regarding the clearing of homeless encampments demands a 21-day notification and visible signage to be posted on public property. Before the 21-day notice, outreach and coalition programs are advised of the notification to allow for three days of work to house the displaced.