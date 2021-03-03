Man accused of setting another man on fire facing murder, arson charges

Michael Hubbard (Source: Jennings County Jail)
By Sarah Jackson | March 3, 2021 at 6:41 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 6:52 AM

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A man is accused of setting another man on fire inside of a vehicle, causing his death.

Michael Hubbard, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday around 11:20 p.m. during a planned traffic stop, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Hubbard was involved in the May 2019 death of Robert Head in Country Squire Lakes where Head was set on fire inside of a vehicle.

Hubbard was booked into the Jennings County Jail on no bond. He was charged with murder and arson.

