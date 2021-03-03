Man with one of Louisville’s earliest COVID cases reflects on pandemic journey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s now been almost a year since the world for many in WAVE Country was changed drastically because of coronavirus.
Reverend Timothy Cole was among the first cases reported in Louisville. Cole tested positive after attending a religious conference at the Omni.
In his hometown of Washington D.C., he was considered one of the first to contract the virus as well.
That followed a Louisville meeting of the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes Network in February.
Days later, Cole, the Rector at Christ Church Georgetown, returned home and began to feel ill.
He was then hospitalized with COVID-19 for several weeks.
“I felt upheld by so many people’s prayers who were praying for me from all over the world actually, and at the same time, I felt a great peace that God would see me through this,” Cole told NBC 4 in Washington, D.C. this week.
When news about Cole’s infection first became public, only four cases had been confirmed in Kentucky and two in Indiana.
D.C. health officials said Cole was likely asymptomatic, and not contagious, while in Louisville.
Twelve months later, Cole said he feels sad because so many have died due to coronavirus, but added he’s optimistic about the future.
Cole has begun to lead small in-person and online services. He had yet to be vaccinated Wednesday but plans to get the shot when he becomes eligible.
