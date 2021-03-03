Nazareth Home residents paint ‘scripture rocks’ to interact with community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Go out and get them!
Residents at the Nazareth Home long-term care and rehab center are painting scripture rocks all month to leave around town.
Nazareth Home has two campuses in the Highlands and Clifton.
The home said it is a fun and socially distanced way for residents to spread happiness and connect with the community, since the facility hasn’t been able to have visitors during the pandemic.
Scripture rocks will be left in parks and public areas across downtown Louisville for people to find. All of the rocks will have a short scripture quote on them along with the art.
The elders hope people will search for the rocks and then take a selfie with it to post a photo to the Nazareth Home Facebook page with where they found it.
The person can either keep the rock or hide it in another place for someone else to find.
