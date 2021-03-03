Ole Miss gets hot from three, beats UK 70-62

(WAVE) - An Ole Miss team that entered the night averaging just 5.1 three-pointers per game, hit 8-13 for a season high 62% in a 70-62 win over Kentucky on Tuesday night in Oxford, Mississippi.
Sammy Hunter had hit two three’s all season, and he went 3-5 and scored a career-high 11 points.
UK led 46-40 after a Davion Mintz three-pointer and two free throws from Olivier Sarr with 13:18 remaining.
The Rebels answered with a 21-8 run. KJ Buffen capped it off with a tip in for a 61-54 Ole Miss lead with 4:43 left in the game.
Kentucky was 5-20 (25%) from three and just 15-25 (60%) from the free throw line.
Ole Miss was 16-19 (84%) from the line and overcame 17 turnovers. UK only turned the ball over seven time.s
Devontae Shuler led the Rebels with 17 points and seven assists. Four Cats scored in double figures, led by Keion Brooks with 16. Sarr added 15, Isaiah Jackson 13 and Mintz 10.
The Cats fall to 8-15, 7-9 in the SEC. Ole Miss is 14-10, 9-8.
UK wraps up the regular season hosting South Carolina (6-13, 4-11) on Saturday at 12 p.m. in Rupp Arena.
