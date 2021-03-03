Shields stays mum on LMPD officer seen at anti-abortion rally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields said in internal investigation within the department is keeping her from commenting directly on an anti-abortion protest an LMPD officer is believed to have attended last month.
The Louisville Metro Government Oversight and Audit Committee quizzed Shields regarding the matter Tuesday night. The chief declined to comment, stating a Kentucky law that prevents her from talking about ongoing internal investigations.
“What I would ask,” Shields said, “it would be very helpful, is if you could lobby the state to lift this gag order, because I think it runs completely contrary to transparency.”
The internal investigation she referred to began after pictures were shared of an LMPD officer in uniform at an anti-abortion protest on Feb. 20 outside the EMW Women’s Surgical Center on West Market Street. It was suggested by onlookers on social media the officer was “marching” and not working.
Shields confirmed his conduct will be investigated along with the policies governing employee behavior while wearing a uniform.
The Twitter post regarding the officer can be viewed below.
