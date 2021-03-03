Suspects charged in thefts of diesel fuel costing thousands of dollars

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville men have been arrested in Bullitt County on multiple charges related to the theft of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel.
Osmany Galban Aguilera, 46, and Andy Agustin Rojas Pozo, 40, were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at the Five Star Food Mart at 2870 Blue Lick Road by Hillview police.
Galban Aguilera and Rojas Pozo were at the store’s diesel pumps driving an International straight truck that had been under surveillance. When police executed a search warrant on the vehicle, they found nearly 100 re-encoded credit and/or debit cards inside, according to their arrest reports. The magnetic strips of the cards contained account numbers that didn’t match the numbers of the front.
Galban Aguilera is charged with 49 counts of false making or embossing of credit or debit cards and the same number of counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. Rojas Pozo is facing 50 counts each of the same charges.
Each man is also charged with single counts of trafficking in stolen identities and theft of gasoline valued at $10,000 or more. Police say since January 26, the men are responsible for the fraudulent purchase of 4,661 gallons of diesel fuel valued at $12,185.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.