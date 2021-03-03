UofL breaks ground on new ‘Denny Crum Hall’ dormitories

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville broke ground Tuesday on a new residence hall named after two-time National Championship Coach Denny Crum.
The “Denny Crum Hall,” located across from the Planet Fitness Kueber Center on Floyd Street, is scheduled to be open by the fall 2022 semester. The 128-bed residence hall will house a mix of student-athletes and non-student-athletes.
Crum, who celebrated his 84th birthday Tuesday, was on-site for the groundbreaking ceremony, kicking off the $23.5 million project that was first announced on October 28.
The former Cardinals’ Hall of Fame coach, who led the team for 30 years from 1971 to 2001, said it was an honor to have his name attached to the project.
“It’s astounding how this campus has grown,” Crum said. “It’s just gotten better and better every year.”
“Putting Denny’s name on the dorm was the last piece of the puzzle for me that I was really excited about, particularly as it relates to the legacy of our athletic department,” UofL Athletic Director Vince Tyra said.
The project was made possible by L&N Credit Union, who provided a $2.25 million gift to the Cardinal Athletic Fund, helping to promote the legacy of UofL Athletics. The partnership also includes UofL Athletics, UofL Campus Housing, and third-party developers from Buffalo Construction, Inc. and Investment Property Advisors, who also developed Cardinal Towne for its opening back in 2011.
