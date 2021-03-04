Beshear: 1,068 new COVID cases in Ky. as more than 150 new vaccination sites open statewide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Thursday COVID-19 update from Frankfort, announcing 1,068 new cases and 28 new deaths in Kentucky.The positivity rate was reported to be down to 4.45%. The governor noted it is the lowest rate reported since Oct. 12.
At least 408,440 Kentuckians have contracted the virus, and the death toll is now at 4,732.
It was confirmed at least 47,992 people have recovered from COVID since last year, and so far, more than 760,585 Kentuckians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor said in the last three days in March, more than 60,000 people were vaccinated, calling that an outstanding feat.
More than 157 vaccination sites were announced to be opening statewide, up from only 410 sites last week. It brings the total number of sites statewide to 567, including at regional locations, those provided by Walmart and Kroger, Walgreens stores and independent pharmacies.
Beshear’s senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, also noted the extensive storm damage that has occurred across the state in the last few weeks, from ice damage to severe flood damage.
“I can assure you — you have not been forgotten,” he stressed.
Adkins shut down rumors spreading on social media that Beshear’s office is not attempting to file for federal assistance for the damage. He said the state must have documentation from individuals, business owners and any municipalities before an application for federal assistance can be submitted.
“Take pictures, document this damage, so we can have a full application that will go in for approval and come back so we can have relief for the people who need it so bad,” Adkins said.
Beshear echoed his senior advisor’s words, saying, “We are going to fight for a federal declaration that includes individual assistance.”
