Breonna Taylor case: Motion filed to permanently dismiss Kenneth Walker’s charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another motion has been filed by The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney dismissing charges against Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, this time “with prejudice.”
The new filing means the charges would not be brought again if the motion passes.
Taylor was shot dead when Louisville Metro Police Department narcotics officers served a warrant at her apartment in March 2020.
The officers fired multiple shots after Walker fired one; he ultimately shot LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly in the femoral artery but Mattingly survived.
The subsequent shootout resulted in Taylor’s death after she was hit several times. Walker was not injured.
He was initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer and assault. Those charges were dropped in Jefferson County “without prejudice,” meaning they could be filed again in the future.
Walker has stated on many occasions, including in interviews with investigators the night Taylor died, that he believed the officers were home intruders and he was firing a “warning shot.”
