Churchill Downs job fair announced ahead of upcoming spring meet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs has announced a job fair to fill positions for the upcoming spring meet that begins April 24, one week before the Kentucky Derby.
The job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
During a typical Kentucky Derby week, approximately 4,000 food-and-beverage workers will serve several hundred thousands visitors to the world’s most famous race track. And on Derby Day, take a look at how much food is served:
+ 20,000 pounds of chicken
+ 5,000 pounds of beef
+ 12,000 pounds of potatoes
Available food-and-beverage positions include:
Levy Restaurants
- Barbacks
- Bussers
- Dishwashers
- Food runners
- Concessions cashiers
- Food servers
- Suite attendants
- Banquet servers
- Bartenders
- Hosts
- Chef table attendants
- Cooks (Production, line and prep)
- Warehouse receivers/runners
Interested applicants should head to the Triple Crown Room at Churchill Downs at 700 Central Ave. Park in the White Lot and enter through the Executive Gate.
The spring meet runs through June 26.
