Churchill Downs job fair to be held for upcoming Spring Meet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs will host a job fair to fill positions for the upcoming Spring Meet. The job fair will be held on Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Triple Crown Room at Churchill Downs.
Available positions include:
Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC)
- Event
- Staff
- Ushers
- Security
- Access Control
- Supervisors
Prichard Sports & Entertainment Group
- Housekeeping
Levy Restaurants
- Bartenders
- Captains
- Servers
- Bussers
- Carvers
- Cooks
- Concessions
- Dishwashers
- Host/Hostess
- Suite Attendants
- Supervisors
- Warehouse
Walk-ins are welcome, but you can register online by clicking here. If you plan to attend, you can park in the White Lot and enter through the Executive Gate.
The Spring Meet begins on Saturday, April 24 and runs through Saturday, June 26.
