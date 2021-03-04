Churchill Downs job fair to be held for upcoming Spring Meet

Churchill Downs to hold job fair for Spring Meet positions (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Liz Adelberg | March 4, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 12:57 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs will host a job fair to fill positions for the upcoming Spring Meet. The job fair will be held on Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Triple Crown Room at Churchill Downs.

Available positions include:

Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC)

  • Event
  • Staff
  • Ushers
  • Security
  • Access Control
  • Supervisors

Prichard Sports & Entertainment Group

  • Housekeeping

Levy Restaurants

  • Bartenders
  • Captains
  • Servers
  • Bussers
  • Carvers
  • Cooks
  • Concessions
  • Dishwashers
  • Host/Hostess
  • Suite Attendants
  • Supervisors
  • Warehouse

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can register online by clicking here. If you plan to attend, you can park in the White Lot and enter through the Executive Gate.

The Spring Meet begins on Saturday, April 24 and runs through Saturday, June 26.

