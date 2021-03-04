Clark Memorial Bridge closed after at least 1 injured in 5-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Clark Memorial Bridge is closed as crews clean up an accident on the bridge.
Metrosafe confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the crash happened at about 4 p.m.
At least one person was injured.
Metrosafe said five vehicles were being towed away from the scene.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, nor is it known how serious the victim’s injuries are.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
