Clark Memorial Bridge closed after at least 1 injured in 5-vehicle crash
At least one person was injured in a crash involving five vehicles Thursday afternoon on the Clark Memorial Bridge. (Source: Provided)
By WAVE3.com Staff | March 4, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 5:19 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Clark Memorial Bridge is closed as crews clean up an accident on the bridge.

Metrosafe confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the crash happened at about 4 p.m.

At least one person was injured.

Metrosafe said five vehicles were being towed away from the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, nor is it known how serious the victim’s injuries are.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

