Driver pleads guilty in deadly Floyd County crash that killed 3 people, unborn child

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The driver charged in a fatal wrong-way crash in Floyd County has pleaded guilty to multiple counts.
Police say Taylor Barefoot, 31, was behind the wheel when she crashed head-on into another vehicle on I-265. The March 7, 2020 crash killed 22-year-old Leah Onstott, 21-year-old Taylor Cole, Cole’s son Braxton and her unborn child.
In April, charges were filed in Floyd County against Barefoot; prosecutors allege she was drunk behind the wheel.
Toxicology reports found Barefoot’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit of .08.
A lawsuit filed by Cole’s family against Barefoot and her employer Sazerac claim was drinking at a work party prior to the crash.
Barefoot was initially charged with three counts of driving drunk, three counts of causing death while driving drunk and one count of involuntary manslaughter. In April 2020, Barefoot pleaded not guilty.
On Thursday, Barefoot appeared before Judge J. Terrence Cody in a change of plea hearing after submitting a plea agreement Feb. 12.
Taylor Cole’s family was in the courtroom, watching as the proceedings unfolded.
Barefoot changed her plea to guilty on three counts of causing death while driving drunk and one count of involuntary manslaughter.
Judge Cody told the court he would take the plea under advisement and schedule a sentencing hearing for April 8 and April 9. The state’s chief toxicologist will be called as a witness.
If the plea agreement is accepted, Barefoot sentence could meet but not exceed 28 years.
“I’ll never get over it, I had two children and she took half of that away,” Cole’s mother Carla McDonough said. “If she gets life it’s not enough, she doesn’t deserve to get to go home to her child because I don’t, and this baby doesn’t get to see her mother again.”
Cole’s stepfather Daren McDonough said Barefoot’s guilty plea came as no relief.
“It just made us, well it made me angrier just to see her face,” he said. “Whatever’s going to happen to her isn’t going to compare to what we’re going through every single solitary day.”
