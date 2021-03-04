Event organizers weighing modified spring, summer plans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanks to the pandemic, people have gotten used to events being canceled, but some are slowly starting to return to calendars as the vaccine rollout moves along.
Different organizations are taking different approaches to the upcoming spring and summer seasons.
Forecastle organizers announced Thursday the music festival will not be held in 2021.
The City of Jeffersonville Wednesday approved permits for several community events, including the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon, which will now run through Southern Indiana, according to the News and Tribune.
Shakespeare in the Parks will also be performed in late April at the Big Four Park Pavilion in Jeffersonville.
“We started rehearsals now for Romeo and Juliet,” Amy Attaway, the associate artistic director for the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival, said. “The cast is like ‘Yes, yes, we’re doing this! It’s real. We’re really going to be acting again!’ So, it’s pretty amazing.”
The festival directors are still figuring out how the spring season of Romeo and Juliet will unfold across the river in Louisville, Attaway said.
“We’re in the middle of negotiating and talking with Metro Parks and the Metro Council members who usually sponsor us to come to their neighborhoods to do it all safely,” she said.
Three parks in Southern Indiana are confirmed for the last week in April and the month of May, she said.
The theater organization had to pivot last year and lean on virtual productions and streaming. They even did a parking lot performance of Macbeth last October.
“That definitely gave us all the motivation we needed to keep on pushing and be able to get back into the parks in spring and summer,” Attaway said, commenting on the community response to the production.
Throughout the pandemic, the group that hosts free shows and typically doesn’t depend on ticket sales said it has been fortunate not to have to make drastic cuts.
Attaway added Kentucky Shakespeare is still planning to hold a slightly later, abbreviated summer season, too.
“So, things will be different, but we’ll be there doing live theater Shakespeare,” she said.
Organizers said they’ve developed procedures and are fine-tuning their plans to ensure actors and audience members stay safe.
