Florida woman arrested in connection to 2016 murder of Louisville mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly five years after Louisville mother Angelina Pressley was killed on Mother’s Day, a third arrest has been made in the case.
On Feb. 25, a Florida woman, Lesa Andrade, was arrested and charged with solicitation to commit a crime of violence in connection to Pressley’s death.
In an email, FBI Louisville spokesman Tim Beam confirmed FBI personnel “carried out a judicially authorized arrested and search warrants” at Andrade’s Tampa home. She was arrested without incident.
Andrade is the third person to be arrested in connection to Pressley’s case.
In November 2019, Bobby Lee Smith and Cynthia Allen were arrested and charged with murder in Pressley’s death.
If convicted, Smith and Allen face life in prison or the death penalty.
In the early morning hours of May 8, 2016, Angelina Pressley was returning home from a Derby party with her 8-year-old son and fiancé. When they were outside of her Okolona apartment, someone with a gun approached them. A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told WAVE 3 News in 2016 that the gunman said, “You know what this is about.”
Police said the gunman beat Pressley with a pistol before shooting her twice with her son nearby.
According to Andrade’s indictment records, Andrade solicited Allen and Smith to kill Pressley, who was a witness aiding a federal investigation.
Pressley had given testimony in a grand jury proceeding in October 2014 in relation to a healthcare fraud case that involved Allen. Pressley was set to testify during a trial in November 2016.
According to court records, from November 2012 to October 2013, Cynthia Allen allegedly helped find people who would participate in staged car accidents. She would then direct the participants to to seek chiropractic treatment and pain medications from her workplace. The bills for the treatment were then sent to insurance companies.
The healthcare fraud case involving Allen was one of several cases the federal government made arrests in, saying it was part of the “largest national medicare fraud takedown in history.”
In the February 2021 indictment, Andrade and Allen are both charged with ‘solicitation to commit a crime of violence.
The court appointed Andrade a federal public defender last week after her arrest.
Most of the documents in Andrade’s case are sealed.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.