FORECAST: Colder temperatures to end the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- OHIO RIVER: Now at Flood Stage with more flooding into the weekend
- Brief weekend cool down, then warmer next week in the 60s & 70s
- Next best rain chances appears mid next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite plenty of sunshine today, we won’t be as warm as yesterday. Highs climb into the upper 50s this afternoon.
We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s.
Friday will be partly cloudy thanks to a weak disturbance moving by with some clouds overhead. High temperatures will be even colder, with many areas not climbing out of the 40s tomorrow afternoon.
A cold Friday night is ahead with lows below the freezing mark.
RIVER LEVELS
- Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now: 26.92′ | Forecast Crest: 29.8′ Sat 7 PM
- Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 57.81′ | Forecast Crest: 61.0′ Sat 7 PM
