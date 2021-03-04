FORECAST: Cooling down the next few days, but remaining dry

WEATHER HEADLINES
- OHIO RIVER: Now at Flood Stage with increasing flooding into the weekend
- Brief cool down, then warmer next week in the 60s & 70s
- Next best rain chances appears mid-next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not as warm as Thursday but still not a bad deal for today. Plenty of sunshine with highs well into the 50s.
We’ll see mostly clear skies Thursday night as temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s.
Friday is partly sunny thanks to a weak disturbance moving through with some clouds. High temperatures will be even cooler, with many areas not making it out of the 40s Friday afternoon. A colder Friday night with lows near freezing.
RIVER LEVELS
- Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now: 26.3′ | Forecast Crest: 29.8′ Sat 7 PM
- Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 57.1′ | Forecast Crest: 61.0′ Sat 7 PM
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.