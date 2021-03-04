FORECAST: Dry, but cool & pleasant through the weekend

- OHIO RIVER: In MINOR FLOOD with rising levels before an expected crest this weekend
- Temperatures nudge near 70 degrees next week
- Showers & thunderstorms possible late next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a chilly night with lows falling into the 20s and 30s. You’ll need to grab the coat if you’re headed out tonight or early Friday!
A weak disturbance will track across the region Friday with a few high clouds. Precipitation is not expected, but temperatures will be cool in the 40s to near 50 degrees with northerly winds.
Friday night will be cold once again as most areas see 20s to near 30 degrees by Saturday morning.
Aside from more sunshine, Saturday will feel a lot like Friday as highs struggle to hit that 50 degree mark. More sunshine will at least make it feel a little warmer even though the actual air temperature won’t be much different.
RIVER LEVELS
- Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now: 27.9′ | Forecast Crest: 29.5′ Sat PM
- Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 58.88′ | Forecast Crest: 60.8′ Sat PM
