FORECAST: A few clouds and a bit cooler Friday

- OHIO RIVER: In MINOR FLOOD with rising levels before an expected crest this weekend
- Temperatures nudge near 70 degrees next week
- Showers & thunderstorms possible late next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Make sure you have a winter coat ready for the morning! We’ll see temperatures drop into the 20s to near 30 degrees overnight into early Friday.
A few clouds will move in on Friday thanks to a weak disturbance overhead. This will also usher in some cooler air, so don’t expect temperatures to get above the 50 degree mark in most areas of WAVE Country Friday afternoon.
Friday night will be cold once again as most areas see 20s to near 30 degrees by Saturday morning.
Aside from more sunshine, Saturday will feel a lot like Friday as highs struggle to hit that 50 degree mark. More sunshine will at least make it feel a little warmer even though the actual air temperature won’t be much different.
RIVER LEVELS
- Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now: 27.1′ | Forecast Crest: 29.5′ Sat PM
- Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 58.6′ | Forecast Crest: 60.8′ Sat PM
