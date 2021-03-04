Goode Morning Weather Blog 3/4

Next week will be completely different with a surge of warm air that will then lead to fading thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. My concern with this front is that it will “linger” in the area and rain could “train” over the same locations ...adding up totals. It won’t help that a warm front will take over this front and push it back north ...adding more warmth and humidity to the area. That changing of the fronts could last 24-36 hours and it could rain during much of that. Something I will be watching carefully.