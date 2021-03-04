JCPS launches back-to-school website to answer parent, student questions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back-to-school is right around the corner for Jefferson County Public Schools students who selected the hybrid learning model; the return to in-person learning will look much different this year, which is why JCPS launched a new section on its website to answer parents’ and students’ questions.
The section is called “A New Way Forward,” located on JCPS’s homepage. It contains several different tabs including, “What parents need to know,” “Virtual learning FAQ,” and “The Future State of JCPS.”
“This is brand new for all of us,” CPS spokeswoman Renee Murph said. “This is a very different schedule and a different approach to what we were just in with NTI, so we want our families to have all the information.”
The new section of the website also lists each grade levels’ start date for hybrid learning: Kindergarten through 2nd grade will return March 17; 3rd through 5th grades will return March 18; middle and high school will return April 5.
The district encourages families to choose their desired learning model, hybrid or virtual, using the new web section if they haven’t done so already. Around 90 percent of JCPS families have selected their learning model.
“The good thing is that our schools are reopening, but families still have that choice,” Murphy said. “They have the option to come to school two days a week and learn virtually three days a week, or they have the option of continuing with five days of virtual instruction.”
In addition, parents should call their child’s school before they head back to update their contact information so they can receive the latest updates from the district.
JCPS plans to arrange virtual town hall meetings to show parents and students what their classrooms will look like at their schools before they return to the building.
