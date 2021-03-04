Kentucky aims for more diverse, effective teacher workforce: ‘This is an urgent goal’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is launching a new initiative to increase the diversity of its teacher workforce.
KAET, the Kentucky Academy for Equity in Teaching, is divided into three objectives: To inspire, to prepare, and to educate the next generation of teachers.
Right now, 61% of students have been classified “economically disadvantaged” in Kentucky.
Around one in four students identifies as non-white, but only one in 20 educators are non-white.
Students who have teachers who look like them will be more successful, Kentucky’s chief equity officer said. On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear echoed this sentiment, stating that KAET is meant to help every Kentucky student succeed in the future.
“This initiative will help us to recruit, develop and retain a highly effective, diverse and culturally competent workforce of teachers and school leaders,” he said. “This is an urgent goal for the success of every Kentucky student, school, district and community, and I am committing state funding for this effort.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.