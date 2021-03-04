Kentucky’s independent pharmacies prepare to receive, administer COVID vaccines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At the St. Matthews Community Pharmacy, prescriptions are being filled in the same place COVID-19 vaccines will soon be administered.
“We do know we’re getting doses this week and independent pharmacies across the state are getting doses,” pharmacist Chris Harlow said.
This week, independent pharmacies in Kentucky are set to receive doses of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine. Large pharmacy chains like Walgreens and CVS have offered the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for months.
“Pharmacies across the country as soon as COVID-19 vaccines became available wanted to be a part of that process, and be a part of the solution,” Harlow said.
The St. Matthews Community Pharmacy is set to receive about 100 doses as soon as Thursday. Harlow told WAVE 3 News most of that supply will fit inside a single mini-fridge.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not need ultracold storage and only requires one dose. Harlow said the vaccine will easier to store and administer than other approved options.
More than 130 independent pharmacies and local health departments will receive doses from Kentucky’s initial allotment of 36,500 doses from Johnson & Johnson.
“We’re excited to bring these new independent pharmacies online and expanding options,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. “Because we know how trusted they are in the community.”
Harlow said his pharmacy will use community trust to increase access to care regarding vaccination; his staff will even deliver some doses to patients at home.
“These are services we provide every day, which is one of the reasons independent pharmacies have been ready and willing and eager,” he said.
The St. Matthews Community Pharmacy online appointment system, which was launched Wednesday for those eligible in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C, is already completely booked.
“You know, we’re not going to be able to vaccinate 100 percent of the people we want to, right now, but it’s getting there, it’s getting there very quickly,” Harlow said.
Johnson & Johnson will ship out its entire vaccine stockpile of nearly million doses this week. The drug maker has previously announced plans to manufacture 100 million doses by the summer.
