Man found guilty of beating pregnant woman over love triangle

Madison, Ind. (WAVE) - A man caught on camera violently beating a six-month pregnant woman will learn his sentence March 29.
22-year-old Jacob Edwards was arrested October 29 for an assault in Madison Indiana.
It started when a victim showed up at Kings Daughters Hospital on October 29, 2020. That victim told police she’d been beaten at Presidential Apartments.
She openly told Madison Police it was 22-year-old Jacob Edwards and 24-year-old Breanna Hensley.
According to the victim, she was eating food with Edwards in the parking lot of the Tractor Supply when they got into an argument. That led them to Presidential where they argued over the victim not wanting to date Edwards while he was dating someone else.
At that time Hensley showed up and then Edwards began his assault on the victim. The victim said she was held down and beat until she lost consciousness.
The entire assault was caught on camera and lasted nearly six minutes. Audio was captured showing Hensley yelling “Jake, get off her, get off her.”
Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter said in the trial: “This battery left a pregnant woman with bodily injury. The defendant knew she was pregnant and proceeded to batter her. It’s never okay to batter someone, but it is particularly terrible to harm a female, knowing full well she is carrying a child,” said Prosecutor Sutter.
Edwards has been in custody in the Madison Jail since October 29.
He’s facing 12 years for the assault of a pregnant woman, and then another four and a half years for being a repeat offender.
He’ll be sentenced March 29.
