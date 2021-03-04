Report: Body found in Grand Canyon likely that of missing Kentucky man

(WAVE) - The body of a Kentucky man who disappeared last week may have been found in the Grand Canyon.
A team of National Park Service searchers found the body and a motorcycle Wednesday following a several-day, search-and-rescue operation, according to a post on the NPS website.
John Pennington, of Walton, Ky., near Cincinnati, “was believed to have entered Grand Canyon on or around February 23, 2021, and abandoned his personal vehicle,” the post read.
The body and motorcycle were found more than 450 feet below the rim of Kaibab Trailhead.
“Based on evidence found with the body, the individual is believed to be missing person John Pennington,” according to the NPS post.
It’s not clear when the Coconino County Coroner’s Office will confirm the identify of the body.
