Restaurant, bar owners say 10-percent capacity change is not what they need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beginning Friday, Kentucky businesses like restaurants and bars will be allowed a slightly higher capacity as Gov. Andy Beshear is moving toward re-opening the state and expanding the 50-percent capacity limit to 60 percent.
That move has local owners complaining that that’s not the change they need the most.
Those owners contend they appreciate the progress going forward, but 10 percent just isn’t enough.
The historic 21st Amendment Tavern in Germantown just renovated right before the pandemic.
“We got literally hundreds of thousands of dollars in here,” said Bob Hudson, one of the owners of 21st. It’s the oldest operating tavern in Louisville that even has the roller rink floor from Louisville’s beloved Fountain Ferry inside. It now features beautiful hardwoods and ceilings, a new chef and its bar is part of the Bourbon Trail. But as big as the place is, event manager Kristi Stewart said, 10 percent additional capacity is only a handful of people. For smaller restaurants and bars, she said, it’s almost no change at all since you still must have six feet of social distancing among tables, and no bar seating.
“We need hours extended,” Stewart said. “We need to get past the 11 p.m. cutoff.”
That cutoff is costing her bar thousands of dollars every week, Stewart said.
“Indiana restaurants are thriving on Kentucky dollars because (customers are) going to Indiana to be able to continue their nights,” she said.
Cutoff in Indiana is 2 a.m.
Also, Louisville restaurants and bars were told Monday by the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control that even with COVID protocols, they still can’t offer karaoke, which is a huge part of the tavern’s business.
“Once again, costing us thousands of dollars every single month,” Stewart said.
A staff of more than 20 is now down to about eight people, and that causes a lot of heartache, Hudson said.
“We’re muddling our way through, trying to keep people working, trying to feed their families, trying to help everybody survive,” Stewart said. “All the restaurants in Louisville that make this place so unique and so special ... we are losing them. We need help, we need someone to step up and say, ‘OK, now is the time.’”
Restaurant and bar owners are hoping the public will get involved and call or email local and state lawmakers.
