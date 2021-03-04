Restaurant, bar owners say 10-percent capacity change is not what they need

“We got literally hundreds of thousands of dollars in here,” said Bob Hudson, one of the owners of 21st. It’s the oldest operating tavern in Louisville that even has the roller rink floor from Louisville’s beloved Fountain Ferry inside. It now features beautiful hardwoods and ceilings, a new chef and its bar is part of the Bourbon Trail. But as big as the place is, event manager Kristi Stewart said, 10 percent additional capacity is only a handful of people. For smaller restaurants and bars, she said, it’s almost no change at all since you still must have six feet of social distancing among tables, and no bar seating.