Several roads closed due to high water in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several roads are closed in Louisville due to Ohio River flooding.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the following roads were closed:
- River Road and Cox Park going toward Mockingbird Valley
- E. Riverside Drive, between River Road and I-71 South
- Witherspoon at Shelby Street
- Frankfort Avenue at River Road
- Katherine Station at Dixie Highway
- Mockingbird Valley Road @ River Road
- Indian Hills at River Road
- Witherspoon Street @ Adams Street
- Adams Street @ Campbell Street
- Campbell Street @ the flood wall
- River Road from Third to Seventh street
The Department of Public Works said eastbound and southbound access from the I-64, Third Street ramp remained open.
