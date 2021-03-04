Several roads closed due to high water in Louisville

By Sarah Jackson | March 4, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 11:50 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several roads are closed in Louisville due to Ohio River flooding.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the following roads were closed:

  • River Road and Cox Park going toward Mockingbird Valley
  • E. Riverside Drive, between River Road and I-71 South
  • Witherspoon at Shelby Street
  • Frankfort Avenue at River Road
  • Katherine Station at Dixie Highway
  • Mockingbird Valley Road @ River Road
  • Indian Hills at River Road
  • Witherspoon Street @ Adams Street
  • Adams Street @ Campbell Street
  • Campbell Street @ the flood wall
  • River Road from Third to Seventh street

The Department of Public Works said eastbound and southbound access from the I-64, Third Street ramp remained open.

