Bellarmine falls to Stetson 73-70 in ASUN Tournament

(WAVE) - A Mahamadou Diawara follow with :30 seconds left proved to be the difference as #7 seed Stetson knocked off #2 seed Bellarmine in the quarterfinals of the ASUN Tournament on Thursday night in Jacksonville, Florida.
Bellarmine had taken a 70-69 lead on a CJ Fleming drive with :44 seconds left.
The Knights did have a shot to win it. Juston Betz found Pedro Bradshaw open under the basket, but Bradshaw’s attempt rimmed out with 6.2 seconds left and Diawara grabbed the rebound.
“It was perfect, it was perfect,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said of the shot that Bradshaw got. “It’s something we practice. I mean we practice late game situations, I’m willing to say, as much as anybody in the country. Offenses provide you opportunities, nobody tries to miss a shot. They don’t miss shots.”
Two free throws by Christiaan Jones with 0.2 seconds provided the final margin.
The loss drops the Knights to 13-7 and left to play the waiting game for the next week. They are not eligible for the NCAA Tournament, in their first year transitioning into NCAA Division I, but are eligible for other postseason tournaments.
“You know there’s still the CBI, there’s still a couple tournaments out there,” Davenport said. “Who knows. I mean these kids were one win away from winning the conference championship outright, five days ago.”
Dylan Penn led Bellarmine with 19 points. Fleming added 18 and Bradshaw 10.
