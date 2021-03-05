Doctors warn against spring break vacations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cabin fever, greater access to vaccine and the return of blue skies may have you in the mood to book your spring break vacation and you’re not alone.
“March as a whole is going to be a much busier month here at the airport that we have had in quite some time,” Director of Marketing and Air Service Development Anthony Gilmer said.
The airport said it expects to be at 50 percent more capacity in March than February.
And ahead of the influx of travelers, more precautions are being taken to keep COVID-19 transmission at bay.
“You’ll see more hand sanitizers all over, the airlines have different boarding process -- a concentrated efforts by all parties -- increased cleaning,” Gilmer said.
And as the airport is working to keep passengers safe, doctors at Norton Healthcare said they prefer people still not travel at all.
But if you must, go to places like national parks and not crowded destinations like beaches and theme parks.
“Is this the time to go to Disney World or Destin? Maybe not because those places are going to be more crowded,” said Dr. Monalisa Tailor, internal medicine physician with Norton Community Medical Group.
Doctors said while COVID-19 numbers are dropping, engaging in a full-blown 2019 spring break vacation could hamper the progress most states have been seeing.
“If you have not been vaccinated yet, yes, please quarantine when you come back, because you don’t know who you may have been exposed to in those different locations,” Tailor said.
