Flood delivers islands of trash to Louisville waterfront

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flooding on the Ohio River always leaves unsightly debris in its wake, but the remnants of this latest flood may be more ugly than usual.
Areas along the edges of the water are littered with debris, both natural and manmade.
Islands of trash can be seen collecting in places where the current slows and creates a pool. In this mess, you can find just about anything that floats: Trees and branches, wood products, drink bottles, sporting equipment, coolers and other containers. On Friday, the eyesores made an impression on people who came for a walk along the waterfront.
“It’s sad,” Lydia Depinet said as she walked along the water at Waterfront Park. “I kind of want to get a group of people out here to start picking up trash.”
Crews at the park are planning clean-up operations for when the water recedes.
“We haven’t really had a really big, significant rainfall or flood for a while,” said Gary Pepper, Waterfront Park director of operations. “So I think a lot of these branches and garbage in all the creeks and tributaries around the state (were) washed and flushed into the river this time. It’s kind of like a spring purge of all the debris.”
Clean-up crews are monitoring conditions on the river. A strong current and winds from the south could push the collected debris away from shore and back out into the open water.
If that happens, it will be carried down river to litter river banks to the south and west.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.