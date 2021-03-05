FORECAST: Cooler today but still dry

- OHIO RIVER: Now at Flood Stage with more flooding into the weekend
- Brief weekend cool down, then warmer next week in the 60s & 70s
- Next best rain chances appear mid to late next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A chilly day compared to what we’ve seen lately. Temperatures will remain in the 40s for much of the area with the city having a chance to touch 50 for maybe an hour or so this afternoon. Passing high clouds will stream overhead from time to time.
Friday night will be cold once again as most areas see 20s to near 30 degrees by Saturday morning.
A better chance at some sunshine coming back into play Saturday with a light north wind. That should help us add just a couple of notches to our highs for the day. Mostly clear skies are expected Saturday night with lows in the 20s
RIVER LEVELS
- Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now: 28.2′ | Forecast Crest: 29.5′ Sat 7 PM
- Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 59.1′ | Forecast Crest: 60.8′ Sat 7 PM
