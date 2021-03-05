FORECAST: Nearly normal temperatures with sunshine this weekend

- OHIO RIVER: Expected to crest midday Saturday
- Temperatures nudge into the 70s next week
- Showers and thunderstorms possible late next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures falling below freezing for most overnight with a few high think clouds lingering.
A light wind from the north will continue into Saturday. Plenty of sunshine once again with highs near normal in the lower 50s. Many are thankful for the dry week with the Ohio River reaching a crest several feet above flood stage.
Expect mainly clear skies Saturday night with cold low temperatures near 30 degrees.
Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend thanks to temperatures slowly inching into the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon. Abundant sunshine will make for a very nice end to the weekend.
RIVER LEVELS
- Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now: 28.6′ | Forecast Crest: 29.5′ Sat PM
- Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 59.7′ | Forecast Crest: 60.6′ Sat PM
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.