FORECAST: Sunny weekend with highs in the 50s

- OHIO RIVER: Expected to crest midday Saturday
- Temperatures nudge into the 70s next week
- Showers and thunderstorms possible late next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s another cold night with lows near the freezing mark as a few clouds hang around through early Saturday morning.
By Saturday afternoon sunshine will dominate the forecast, which will try to prop temperatures up into the lower 50s despite the cool northwesterly wind.
Expect mainly clear skies Saturday night with cold low temperatures near 30 degrees.
Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend thanks to temperatures slowly inching into the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon. Abundant sunshine will make for a very nice end to the weekend.
RIVER LEVELS
- Ohio River UPPER Gauge: Flood Stage: 23.0′ | Now: 28.6′ | Forecast Crest: 29.5′ Sat PM
- Ohio River LOWER Gauge: Flood Stage: 55.0′ | Now: 59.7′ | Forecast Crest: 60.6′ Sat PM
