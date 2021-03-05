Fundraiser planned benefiting fallen ABC officer’s son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - He sometimes worked undercover, blending among the crowd to put a stop to illegal and criminal activity plaguing Louisville. He had an ability to get dangerous dealers to fall into his trap, helping to get drugs off the streets.
Life ended abruptly Sunday for a local Navy veteran and longtime public servant, 54-year-old Dereck Jeffers, who died unexpectedly on the steps of his home.
He leaves behind his 15-year-old son, Conner, who friends told WAVE 3 News was Jeffers’ pride and joy. The two were extremely close, spending time together while enjoying their favorite pastime, baseball.
Jeffers had also served the State’s Alcoholic Beverage Control, Probation and Parole and the Audubon Park Police Department.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation and a local restaurant are stepping in to help.
On Monday, March 8, Tim Tam Tavern on Clarks Lane is hosting “Pizza with A Purpose.” The restaurant is donating 100% of all sales, not just the profits, to Jeffers’ son. The fundraiser will take place throughout the day.
