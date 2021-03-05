Goode Morning Weather Blog: 3/5

Most rivers will crest today and tomorrow with all of them receding on Sunday. This will leave quite the mess behind with mud and debris.
The good news is that we will keep our dry weather into next week AND it will get warmer.
In fact, we may hold onto the dry & warm weather all week long! The cold front will be very slow-moving to approach from the northwest.
Once that happens, we may get back into a stormy setup again for several days. But we will worry about that later!
Enjoy the weekend!
