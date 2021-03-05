ISP: Man arrested after driving wrong-way on I-64 while over 3x legal alcohol limit

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Michigan man is in jail after troopers say he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 64 while over three times the legal alcohol limit.
Indiana State Police say around 11:20 Thursday night, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department began receiving calls about a wrong-way driver on I-64 driving east in the westbound lanes.
Callers told authorities the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and almost hit multiple vehicles head-on.
A deputy from Crawford county found the vehicle at the 79-mile marker and tried to stop the driver. However, officials say the driver continued on at a fast speed, passing several vehicles.
They say a trooper then stopped his cruiser at the 86-mile marker to block both lanes. Troopers say the driver stopped less than 45 feet from the cruiser.
ISP says they noticed the driver, 54-year-old Kevin Degraff of Edwardsburg, Michigan, appeared to be intoxicated.
They say Degraff was belligerent and resisted arrest. They took him to a local hospital where officers obtained a warrant for a chemical test, which found Degraff to be over three times the legal limit.
He was taken to Perry County Detention Center and faces several felony charges.
