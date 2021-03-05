JCPS 14-day cushion helping teachers with symptoms after second dose of vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools vaccinated teachers based on the date of their return to the classroom.
Elementary school staff went first, and now it’s middle and high school teachers and staff getting the second shot that for many involves mild, flu-like symptoms.
One teacher who received her second dose Thursday and started feeling ill said she’s thankful she’s getting time to recover. Pleasure Ridge Park High School teacher Molly Huff said she felt a major difference from the first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Huff, 33, a mom and CTE teacher at PRP, had soreness in her arm after the first shot, but that was it. Thursday, she was back at Broadbent Arena’s mass vaccination clinic right behind her assistant principal.
“I rolled the window down and spoke to her and she said, ‘I’m a little nervous about this one,” Huff said, adding that the assistant principal told her she would pray for them both. The prayers were needed because the flu-like symptoms Huff heard about were real. She had a fever of 101 degrees, aches and some serious chills late Thursday night into Friday morning.
“My teeth were chattering so loud and uncontrollably,” Huff said. “It kept me up all night long.”
It’s the reason JCPS staggered the more than 12,000 teachers and school contractors who wanted the vaccine.
“As we looked at the potential return dates before the board voted, we always factored in 14 days past the second dose of the vaccine,” JCPS Chief of Communications and Community Relations Renee Murphy said.
Medical experts advised JCPS that’s when those employees likely would be recovered and at full efficacy. Huff said that as a working mother, she’s thankful for that cushion.
“A 24-hour fever, or 36 hours, is worth it in the grand scheme of things, but you know in this moment, it makes it challenging because we all have our everyday lives and we all have things going on,” Huff said.
Most elementary school staff have had their second doses, and Group A goes back March 17. Huff is about a month away from her start date, and said she’s excited to see her students again.
“That’s hard to put into words.” she said, adding that it’s what she and so many of her colleagues have been waiting for. “I have a senior who said, ‘Mrs. Huff, I just want to walk back in those doors one more time as a Panther.’ Hopefully, we can make it special for them because they deserve it. They’ve been through a lot.”
