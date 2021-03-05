Kentucky man charged with murder after wife, dog found shot to death

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A Meade County man is in jail on murder charges after he allegedly admitted to shooting his wife and dog while his 10-year-old son was inside their home.
Christopher Pollock was arrested Thursday at the home on Atwill Street, in Brandenburg.
The investigation started when the boy called 911 to report that his step-mother and dog had been shot.
When Meade County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they said Pollock reached for a gun on his hip.
Officers wrote in Pollock’s arrest report that they tried to take him down, but Pollock put up a fight, even kicking one deputy in the face.
He was finally tazed and placed into handcuffs.
In addition to the murder charge, Pollock faces charges of domestic violence, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and cruelty to animals.
