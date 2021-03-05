LMPD warns of fake cop pulling drivers over: ‘Tippin’ ain’t snitchin’’

By Shellie Sylvestri | March 5, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 4:58 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating reports of a police officer impersonator that has been trying to pull drivers over.

In an LMPD Facebook post, it was revealed a man driving a black Chevy Tahoe with red and white interior lights and police sirens has been trying to stop drivers.

He is reportedly telling people he is an officer with a “human trafficking task force.”

The suspect, the post warned, has likely been wearing clothing and equipment “very similar to police” and is calling himself an officer.

A description of the man was not revealed.

LMPD investigators ask that anyone with information regarding the suspect to report it immediately, even using the hashtag ‘#TippinAintSnitchin’’ in the Facebook post.

The best way to report any information is by calling the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

