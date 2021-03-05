Louisville businessman, Air Force veteran dies unexpectedly

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A veteran and Louisville businessman died unexpectedly.
Lee Leet died at the age of 53 on Wednesday.
Leet was the founder of QSR Automation and was an Air Force veteran.
He leaves behind his wife, former Louisville Metro councilwomen Angela Leet, and two sons, Zak and Brennan.
QSR Automations released a statement about Leet’s death that requested privacy for his family.
Funeral arrangements for Leet have not been finalized.
