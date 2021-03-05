Louisville woman critically injured in fiery I-65 crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who hit a concrete barrier wall in a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 65 in Clarksville, Indiana is in critical condition.
Clark County authorities responded to calls of a crash involving a Toyota car that slammed into the I-65 southbound barrier wall heading toward the Eastern Boulevard exit around 8 p.m., ISP Sgt. Carey Huls reported. The car had burst into flames, and the driver was trapped inside.
Cheyenne Brown, 55, was saved from the burning car by first responders, and the fire was extinguished, Huls said.
Brown suffered serious injuries but is in stable but critical condition at UofL Hospital.
A preliminary investigation by ISP showed Brown was driving southbound on U.S. 31 from Lewis and Clark Parkway and tried to merge onto I-65 southbound. For an unknown reason, she drove across all the lanes before she hit the barrier wall.
Indiana State Police is investigating the crash.
