Louisville’s mass vaccination site transitioning to Pfizer vaccine product

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The success of Louisville’s lone mass vaccination site has hinged largely on efficiency.
Over 50,000 doses have now been administered at Broadbent Arena, and as site leaders wrap up another week of vaccinations, on Friday they announced some changes that are around the corner.
“On Wednesday the LouVax site will be switching from the Moderna vaccine product to the Pfizer vaccine,” explained Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage of Metro Louisville Health and Wellness.
That change from one vaccine product to another is the result of the allocation the state is getting. It could mean more doses coming into the site, but it also presents new logistical challenges.
Dr. Hartlage said Friday the challenges aren’t anything they can’t handle.
“One specific challenge with the Pfizer shot is that once it’s drawn up in that room temperature, it’s only good for two hours,” said Dr. Hartlage. “That’s not a problem for high efficiency sties like this, but it’s a reason that it’s difficult to use in many other settings.”
If you’ve already gotten your firsts shot from LouVax, Dr. Hartlage said there’s no need to worry. Even after the switch to Pfizer, there will be Moderna boosters waiting for you when your booster window opens.
That may affect a few educators in Jefferson County, but site leaders say all educators that signed up in phase 1B will be finished with their booster shots by Tuesday.
Mayor Greg Fischer urged everyone to continue getting tested for COVID-19 as testing numbers continue to drop. Health officials say getting tested is still very important.
