Madelynn Troutt: High school student laid to rest after being killed in wrong-way crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four days after a violent, head-on crash killed a Louisville teenager, Madelynn Troutt was laid to rest Friday.
The 17-year-old Butler High School cheerleader was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into her on busy Dixie Highway on Monday.
The high school senior had hoped to study nursing at Bellarmine University.
Hundreds of people showed up for a vigil for her this week, and the community stepped up to raise money for her family.
Her friends said this week that they remember her as a happy person who could brighten up any room with her bubbly laugh.
The man accused of driving the stolen car that crashed into her, Michael Dewitt, has been charged with murder, among other crimes.
