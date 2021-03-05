Man charged with kidnapping after leading police on multi-county chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Warren County man is charged with kidnapping and a host of other charges after leading Kentucky State Police on a chase from Hardin County into Jefferson County.
Dana Ray Ashbrook, 32, of Bowling Green, is also charged with two counts of wanton endangerment along with single counts of unlawful imprisonment, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and several traffic charges.
Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, KSP troopers were looking for a vehicle being driving recklessly on I-65 southbound headed toward Elizabethtown. The caller, who realized a woman passenger was trying to signal for help, said she appeared to be in distress.
Troopers spotted the car just north of Elizabethtown before it got off at US 62 exit. When troopers tried to stop the car, it sped off going east in the westbound lanes of US 62 and got on I-65 heading north. One of the troopers said the woman passenger was trying to get out of the speeding car as it fled.
The car struck one vehicle as it got on I-65 going north and continued at speeds over 120 MPH as it weaved in and out of traffic. After the chase entered Bullitt County, a trooper used a stop sticks to deflate one of the car’s tires, but that didn’t stop Ashbrook from maintaining the 120+ MPH speed.
The chase finally came to an end after Ashbrook’s car reached the area of the state fairgrounds. The car hit a center barrier wall and crossed all lanes of traffic before striking the guardrail on the right shoulder. State police say Ashbrook would not get out of the car when ordered to and was tased, but continued to resist after being tasered.
Several open alcoholic beverages were found in the car and stated in the arrest report that Ashbrook smelled of alcohol. After being taken to UofL Hospital for treatment, Ashbrook told police and medical personnel that he had drank a 1/2 bottle of Crown Royal and had taken meth.
The woman passenger in the car said Ashbrook had disabled her cell phone and wouldn’t let her get out of the vehicle. She also said he had been “drinking heavily and using meth while driving.”
