Man killed in Floyd County off-road vehicle crash
By Shellie Sylvestri | March 4, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 10:59 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in an off-road vehicle accident in Floyd County Thursday afternoon.

The single-car crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 4400 block of Skyline Drive.

Thomas Sonne, 69, of Floyds Knobs, was ejected when he struck a guardrail and overturned his off-road vehicle, Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck said.

Sonne wasn’t wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by Indiana Conservation officers.

