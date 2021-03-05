Man killed in Floyd County off-road vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in an off-road vehicle accident in Floyd County Thursday afternoon.
The single-car crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 4400 block of Skyline Drive.
Thomas Sonne, 69, of Floyds Knobs, was ejected when he struck a guardrail and overturned his off-road vehicle, Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck said.
Sonne wasn’t wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
The accident is being investigated by Indiana Conservation officers.
