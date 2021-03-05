Man sent to hospital following shooting in Greater Cane Run neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers are investigating after a man in his 20s in Louisville was shot on Thursday in the Greater Cane Run area.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital via EMS with a gunshot wound that was not thought to be serious, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff. The shooting took place near the intersection of Wallie Ann Court and Harold Avenue.
The man’s identity has not been released.
No suspect information was provided.
The LMPD 2nd Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.